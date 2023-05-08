Kia Tigers fill GM vacancy with ex-player Shim Jae-hak
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- The Kia Tigers announced Monday they have hired former All-Star Shim Jae-hak as their new general manager.
Shim, 50, is replacing Jang Jung-suk, who was fired in March for allegedly asking a free agent player for a kickback during contract negotiations in the last offseason.
Shim played for four different clubs in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) from 1995 to 2008, and spent his final five seasons with the Tigers.
He previously served on the coaching staff for the Kiwoom Heroes and worked as a cable television color commentator. He was a quality control coach and a hitting coach for the national team at this year's World Baseball Classic in March.
The Tigers said Shim will have his first meeting with the front office and the team on Tuesday.
The Tigers are in fourth place at 13-12, with eight wins in their past 10 games. They're trying to reach the postseason for the second straight season.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
