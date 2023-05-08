The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

Kishida to meet with chiefs of S. Korean business lobbies

SEOUL -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was set to meet with chiefs of major South Korean business associations Monday and discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation in economic fields, such as global supply chains, according to industry sources.

The closed-door session comes on the second day of Kishida's two-day working visit to South Korea, a highly symbolic trip that marks a start for the restoration of bilateral relations long frayed over issues rooted in Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.



-----------------

S. Korea to attend new round of negotiations for IPEF this week

SEOUL -- South Korea will participate in the third round of official negotiations for the United States-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) to be held in Singapore this week, the industry ministry said Monday.

During the upcoming session, set to take place from Monday through May 15, the member nations will work to make progress in setting details of its four key pillars -- trade, supply chain resilience, clean economy and fair economy, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

S. Korea plans to hold multinational WMD-interception exercise this month

SEOUL -- South Korea plans to hold a multinational maritime exercise later this month as part of an international initiative aimed at stopping transfers of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), a defense ministry official said Monday.

The country plans to stage the Eastern Endeavor 23 exercise in an effort to strengthen capabilities to counter WMD proliferation when it hosts the high-level meeting of the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI) this month.



-----------------

(LEAD) Civic group sends anti-Pyongyang propaganda material to N. Korea via balloons

SEOUL -- A North Korean defectors' group said Monday it has flown giant balloons carrying medicine and anti-Pyongyang leaflets to North Korea across the western inter-Korean border last week.

Park Sang-hak, head of the Fighters for a Free North Korea (FFNK), told Yonhap News Agency that the organization sent 20 balloons carrying vitamin C tablets, Tylenol pills and booklets to the North on Friday from Ganghwa Island, west of Seoul.



-----------------

S. Korea eyes stronger ties with U.S. in chip industry

SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister said Monday the government will make efforts to utilize the outcome of President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent visit to the United States and build a stronger alliance in the chip sector.

South Korea and the U.S. agreed to cooperate in the fields of next-generation semiconductors, as well as global supply chains, during Yoon's state visit to Washington.



-----------------

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases fall below 10,000

SEOUL -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases fell below 10,000 on Monday due mainly to fewer tests over the weekend as the country is considering further easing antivirus curbs to regain normalcy.

The country reported 8,164 cases, including 33 imported cases, bringing the total caseload to 31,285,910, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

