Seoul shares trim earlier gains late Mon. morning amid rate hike woes
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares trimmed earlier gains late Monday morning as investors remain concerned over the U.S. Federal Reserve's further rate hikes to tame inflation.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 20.47 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,521.41 as of 11:20 a.m.
Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 361 billion won (US$272 million) worth of stocks, offsetting individuals' stock selling valued at 364 billion won.
On Friday (U.S. time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7 percent to 33,674.38 points on solid jobs data, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gaining 2.3 percent at 12,235.41.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday after its policy meeting it is too soon to say the rate hike cycle is over as the Fed believes inflation remains too high.
The U.S. central bank raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage point to a range of 5-5.25 percent, the 10th consecutive hike since March 2022.
In Seoul, tech, auto and energy stocks led gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 1.2 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. climbed 1.2 percent, leading refiner SK Innovation Co. jumped 6 percent, and car battery maker LG Energy Solution was up 0.9 percent.
Among decliners, leading steelmaker POSCO Holdings fell 1.2 percent, KG Mobility, formerly known as SsangYong Motor Co., declined 3 percent, and budget carrier Jin Air Co. shed 0.4 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,324.60 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., down 1.8 won from the previous session's close.
