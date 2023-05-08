Prosecutor general instructs officials to wipe out drug crimes
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutor General Lee One-seok instructed prosecution officials Monday to "wipe out" drug crimes, saying the rapid spread of illegal drugs in recent years caused the country to fall from the exemplary drug-free nation status.
Lee made the remarks during a meeting of 26 senior drug crime prosecutors from across the country held to discuss cooperation in fighting drug crimes.
"I ask all prosecution members to join together to wipe drugs off this land under the leadership of the drug crime investigation headquarters," Lee said. The special interagency investigation team was launched in April to fight increasing drug crimes.
"Our nation had retained its status as a drug-free nation for over 20 years and was globally known as a model country in drug controls, but in the past few years it plunged into the abyss of illegal drugs penetrating deeply into the everyday life," the chief prosecutor noted.
He said the country's drug crime situation would turn "irreversible" if action is not taken now, calling for "stern" response to drug crimes.
In 2022 alone, a total of 18,395 drug offenders were apprehended across the country. Given the prosecution's assumption that the number of undetected drug offenders may reach 29 times that of those apprehended, the country's population of illegal drug users can be as many as 520,000, which translates into one in every 100 South Koreans, according to a study.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(2nd LD) Japan PM makes first bilateral visit to S. Korea in 12 years
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties