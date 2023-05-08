Yoon instructs staff to follow up on S. Korea-Japan summit talks

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed his staff Monday to thoroughly follow up on his discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on security, industry and other areas, his office said.

Yoon gave the instruction during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries a day after he held a summit with Kishida in Seoul.

"Please take thorough follow-up measures related to the security, industry, science and technology, culture, and future generation exchanges discussed during the South Korea-Japan summit," he was quoted as saying by presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.

The two leaders met in Seoul for their second summit in less than two months, a highly symbolic meeting demonstrating the neighboring nations are firmly on course to the full restoration of long-frayed relations.

Yoon and Kishida agreed to the dispatch of a team of South Korean experts to inspect the planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.



South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands after holding a joint press conference at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7, 2023. During their talks, Yoon and Kishida agreed to allow a group of South Korean experts to visit Japan to inspect the planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant. (Yonhap)

