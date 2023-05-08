Yoon instructs staff to follow up on S. Korea-Japan summit talks
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol instructed his staff Monday to thoroughly follow up on his discussions with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on security, industry and other areas, his office said.
Yoon gave the instruction during a weekly meeting with his senior secretaries a day after he held a summit with Kishida in Seoul.
"Please take thorough follow-up measures related to the security, industry, science and technology, culture, and future generation exchanges discussed during the South Korea-Japan summit," he was quoted as saying by presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
The two leaders met in Seoul for their second summit in less than two months, a highly symbolic meeting demonstrating the neighboring nations are firmly on course to the full restoration of long-frayed relations.
Yoon and Kishida agreed to the dispatch of a team of South Korean experts to inspect the planned release of radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
-
(2nd LD) Japan PM makes first bilateral visit to S. Korea in 12 years
-
Kishida to meet with chiefs of S. Korean business lobbies