Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate

All News 14:13 May 08, 2023

LOS ANGELES, May 7 (Yonhap) -- Three members of a Korean American family were among the deceased victims of a weekend shooting spree at an outlet mall in Texas, a South Korean diplomatic mission said Sunday.

The couple in their 30s and their three-year-old son were shot to death in Saturday's rampage at the mall in Allen, while another child of the couple was injured and is being treated at a hospital, according to the South Korean Consulate in Dallas.

The shooting has left at least eight people dead and seven others injured, according to CNN.

The gunman, identified as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia, was killed by a police officer who was at the mall for an unrelated issue. The motive behind the killings remains unclear.
(END)

Keywords
#Texas shooting #victim
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!