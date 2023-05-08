New gov't agency for overseas Koreans to be launched in Incheon next month
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will launch a new government agency in the western city of Incheon early next month to provide various forms of support to some 7.5 million Koreans residing overseas, the foreign ministry said Monday.
The agency will be based in Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul, with a separate office offering supplementary administrative services to also be set up in central Seoul for better access within the capital, the ministry said in a press release.
The organization will be established under the foreign ministry to provide a "one-stop" integrated service in various areas, ranging from visas to tax and pension, that were previously handled by separate government bodies.
In March, President Yoon Suk Yeol signed a bill promulgating a revision to the Government Organization Act, under which the agency was to be created to replace the Overseas Koreans Foundation.
