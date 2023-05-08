Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SK Networks Q1 net profit down 81.8 pct to 5.4 bln won

All News 15:11 May 08, 2023

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- SK Networks Co. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 5.4 billion won (US$4.1 million), down 81.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 53.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 43.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 2 percent to 2.44 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#SK Networks
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!