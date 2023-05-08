DP slams S Korea-Japan summit as 'submissive diplomacy'; PPP touts as meaningful
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung on Monday criticized a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as "submissive diplomacy," while the ruling People Power Party (PPP) touted it as a chance to normalize bilateral relations.
Lee, chairman of the main opposition Democratic Party, made the remarks a day after Yoon's summit with Kishida in Seoul, as the neighboring nations are on course to restore relations strained over issues stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule.
"The president, in the end, disobeyed the people's order to redress the submissive diplomacy of giving away everything," Lee said during a party meeting.
The opposition leader also slammed Yoon for not addressing thorny historical issues, such as Japan's colonial-era misdeeds and territorial claim to Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo.
He further urged the government not to brag about Sunday's summit as the full-scale resumption of "shuttle diplomacy" of regular visits between the leaders of the two countries.
Instead, he called on the Yoon administration to listen carefully to people's mockery of calling it "bread shuttle diplomacy." The term "bread shuttle" refers to a unique Korean practice in which school children torment their peers by demanding they fetch items, such as snacks or cigarettes.
Meanwhile, the PPP defended the summit, stating that it produced meaningful results and helped put Seoul-Tokyo relations back on track.
"South Korea-Japan relations are making their way out of a long and dark tunnel," Kim Gi-hyeon, the leader of the PPP, said in a Facebook post.
Kim also emphasized the outcome in the economic sector, such as an agreement to strengthen semiconductor supply chains through closer coordination between Korean semiconductor manufacturers and Japanese component and equipment makers.
"Economic and security cooperation with Japan is not a choice but a must," he said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
-
(2nd LD) Japan PM makes first bilateral visit to S. Korea in 12 years
-
Kishida to meet with chiefs of S. Korean business lobbies