Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



Hyosung 67,100 UP 400

SGBC 54,800 UP 400

Shinsegae 209,500 UP 1,500

LOTTE 28,550 UP 500

LG Corp. 90,200 UP 1,100

Nongshim 402,500 DN 4,000

POSCO FUTURE M 321,500 DN 17,000

Boryung 8,790 UP 10

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,700 DN 800

HYUNDAI STEEL 35,700 UP 100

KCC 223,000 DN 500

SKBP 70,400 DN 2,500

AmoreG 32,700 DN 500

HyundaiMtr 202,500 UP 3,300

KAL 22,850 0

SSANGYONGCNE 6,030 UP 130

SamyangFood 118,500 DN 2,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,900 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 322,500 UP 13,000

TaekwangInd 700,000 UP 3,000

Daewoong 15,200 UP 90

DB HiTek 61,300 DN 1,200

CJ 90,400 UP 100

TaihanElecWire 1,492 0

Daesang 19,770 UP 400

Hyundai M&F INS 37,700 UP 650

SKNetworks 4,845 UP 75

LX INT 31,000 UP 100

Hanwha 27,500 UP 400

ORION Holdings 16,720 UP 250

DongkukStlMill 11,920 UP 130

SamsungElec 65,900 UP 800

NHIS 9,370 UP 140

DongwonInd 46,500 UP 1,700

DB INSURANCE 81,800 UP 1,700

LS 93,500 UP 1,700

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES108 90 0 UP800

GC Corp 132,000 UP 5,600

GS E&C 21,600 UP 950

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 684,000 0

