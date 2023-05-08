KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyosung 67,100 UP 400
SGBC 54,800 UP 400
Shinsegae 209,500 UP 1,500
LOTTE 28,550 UP 500
LG Corp. 90,200 UP 1,100
Nongshim 402,500 DN 4,000
POSCO FUTURE M 321,500 DN 17,000
Boryung 8,790 UP 10
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,700 DN 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 35,700 UP 100
KCC 223,000 DN 500
SKBP 70,400 DN 2,500
AmoreG 32,700 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 202,500 UP 3,300
KAL 22,850 0
SSANGYONGCNE 6,030 UP 130
SamyangFood 118,500 DN 2,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 27,900 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 322,500 UP 13,000
TaekwangInd 700,000 UP 3,000
Daewoong 15,200 UP 90
DB HiTek 61,300 DN 1,200
CJ 90,400 UP 100
TaihanElecWire 1,492 0
Daesang 19,770 UP 400
Hyundai M&F INS 37,700 UP 650
SKNetworks 4,845 UP 75
LX INT 31,000 UP 100
Hanwha 27,500 UP 400
ORION Holdings 16,720 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 11,920 UP 130
SamsungElec 65,900 UP 800
NHIS 9,370 UP 140
DongwonInd 46,500 UP 1,700
DB INSURANCE 81,800 UP 1,700
LS 93,500 UP 1,700
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES108 90 0 UP800
GC Corp 132,000 UP 5,600
GS E&C 21,600 UP 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 684,000 0
(MORE)
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
-
(2nd LD) Japan PM makes first bilateral visit to S. Korea in 12 years
-
Kishida to meet with chiefs of S. Korean business lobbies