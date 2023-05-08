KPIC 141,400 DN 600

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,920 UP 130

SKC 100,100 UP 1,900

POSCO Holdings 367,500 DN 11,500

GCH Corp 16,430 UP 390

SLCORP 30,700 UP 150

Yuhan 57,600 DN 900

LotteChilsung 151,500 UP 2,300

DL 49,950 UP 1,700

HITEJINRO 22,700 UP 200

CJ LOGISTICS 80,200 UP 700

DOOSAN 94,500 UP 1,500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,920 UP 260

KIA CORP. 87,100 UP 1,200

SK hynix 88,700 0

Youngpoong 583,000 UP 20,000

HyundaiEng&Const 41,150 UP 700

CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,250 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 232,000 UP 5,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,250 DN 300

Kogas 27,100 UP 150

GS Retail 26,950 UP 250

Ottogi 470,000 UP 7,500

HtlShilla 82,500 DN 1,600

Hanmi Science 41,500 DN 1,550

SamsungElecMech 140,000 UP 2,300

Hanssem 46,150 UP 1,200

F&F 143,900 DN 3,900

HDKSOE 84,100 UP 1,500

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,750 0

MS IND 18,420 UP 570

OCI 119,800 0

LS ELECTRIC 64,700 UP 100

KorZinc 509,000 UP 1,000

SamsungHvyInd 5,430 UP 80

HyundaiMipoDock 71,300 UP 1,100

IS DONGSEO 37,200 DN 200

S-Oil 73,300 UP 900

LG Innotek 273,500 UP 14,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,700 DN 800

(MORE)