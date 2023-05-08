KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
KPIC 141,400 DN 600
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,920 UP 130
SKC 100,100 UP 1,900
POSCO Holdings 367,500 DN 11,500
GCH Corp 16,430 UP 390
SLCORP 30,700 UP 150
Yuhan 57,600 DN 900
LotteChilsung 151,500 UP 2,300
DL 49,950 UP 1,700
HITEJINRO 22,700 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 80,200 UP 700
DOOSAN 94,500 UP 1,500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,920 UP 260
KIA CORP. 87,100 UP 1,200
SK hynix 88,700 0
Youngpoong 583,000 UP 20,000
HyundaiEng&Const 41,150 UP 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,250 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 232,000 UP 5,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,250 DN 300
Kogas 27,100 UP 150
GS Retail 26,950 UP 250
Ottogi 470,000 UP 7,500
HtlShilla 82,500 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 41,500 DN 1,550
SamsungElecMech 140,000 UP 2,300
Hanssem 46,150 UP 1,200
F&F 143,900 DN 3,900
HDKSOE 84,100 UP 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 45,750 0
MS IND 18,420 UP 570
OCI 119,800 0
LS ELECTRIC 64,700 UP 100
KorZinc 509,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,430 UP 80
HyundaiMipoDock 71,300 UP 1,100
IS DONGSEO 37,200 DN 200
S-Oil 73,300 UP 900
LG Innotek 273,500 UP 14,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,700 DN 800
(MORE)
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
-
(2nd LD) Japan PM makes first bilateral visit to S. Korea in 12 years
-
Kishida to meet with chiefs of S. Korean business lobbies