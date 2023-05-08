KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HMM 20,050 0
HYUNDAI WIA 57,700 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 135,700 0
Mobis 221,500 UP 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 105,000 DN 100
S-1 57,900 0
ZINUS 29,700 UP 1,150
Hanchem 223,000 UP 1,500
DWS 43,800 UP 1,150
KEPCO 19,010 UP 10
SamsungSecu 35,100 UP 750
KG DONGBU STL 9,710 UP 170
SKTelecom 48,550 UP 450
HyundaiElev 35,050 DN 850
SAMSUNG SDS 118,900 UP 400
KOREA AEROSPACE 54,500 UP 1,400
KUMHOTIRE 4,900 UP 305
Hanon Systems 9,490 UP 160
SK 166,900 UP 2,800
ShinpoongPharm 18,240 DN 120
Handsome 25,400 UP 300
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp624 00 UP2000
Asiana Airlines 12,950 UP 50
COWAY 49,500 UP 350
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,300 UP 1,700
IBK 10,100 UP 80
DONGSUH 20,550 UP 590
SamsungEng 29,250 UP 750
SAMSUNG C&T 110,800 UP 900
PanOcean 5,210 UP 60
SAMSUNG CARD 30,150 UP 400
CheilWorldwide 18,980 0
LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,000 UP 1,500
KT 30,750 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19670 DN30
LOTTE TOUR 10,860 DN 140
LG Uplus 11,170 UP 70
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,400 UP 600
KT&G 85,600 UP 500
Doosan Enerbility 15,810 0
