Doosanfc 30,250 DN 50

LG Display 15,130 UP 500

Kangwonland 18,880 UP 50

NAVER 207,000 UP 10,900

Kakao 57,700 UP 500

NCsoft 395,500 UP 8,000

HANATOUR SERVICE 56,200 UP 400

COSMAX 75,400 UP 200

KIWOOM 91,700 UP 2,700

DSME 25,400 UP 200

HD Hyundai Infracore 10,150 DN 570

DWEC 4,355 UP 250

KEPCO KPS 35,750 DN 50

LG H&H 587,000 0

LGCHEM 726,000 DN 5,000

KEPCO E&C 67,000 UP 300

ShinhanGroup 35,750 UP 700

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,150 UP 1,450

HYUNDAI ROTEM 34,200 UP 650

LGELECTRONICS 112,300 UP 3,100

Celltrion 162,400 DN 600

TKG Huchems 23,050 UP 100

JB Financial Group 8,350 UP 60

DAEWOONG PHARM 113,500 DN 500

HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,400 UP 1,100

KIH 55,800 UP 2,400

GS 39,800 UP 400

LIG Nex1 80,500 DN 1,100

Fila Holdings 36,800 UP 550

AMOREPACIFIC 116,200 UP 500

SK Innovation 185,000 UP 6,000

KBFinancialGroup 49,250 UP 550

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,400 DN 200

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,300 UP 700

Youngone Corp 45,550 UP 400

CSWIND 72,900 DN 1,900

HANWHA LIFE 2,500 UP 55

GKL 18,230 DN 630

FOOSUNG 13,670 0

POONGSAN 43,100 0

(MORE)