KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosanfc 30,250 DN 50
LG Display 15,130 UP 500
Kangwonland 18,880 UP 50
NAVER 207,000 UP 10,900
Kakao 57,700 UP 500
NCsoft 395,500 UP 8,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 56,200 UP 400
COSMAX 75,400 UP 200
KIWOOM 91,700 UP 2,700
DSME 25,400 UP 200
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,150 DN 570
DWEC 4,355 UP 250
KEPCO KPS 35,750 DN 50
LG H&H 587,000 0
LGCHEM 726,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 67,000 UP 300
ShinhanGroup 35,750 UP 700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 49,150 UP 1,450
HYUNDAI ROTEM 34,200 UP 650
LGELECTRONICS 112,300 UP 3,100
Celltrion 162,400 DN 600
TKG Huchems 23,050 UP 100
JB Financial Group 8,350 UP 60
DAEWOONG PHARM 113,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,400 UP 1,100
KIH 55,800 UP 2,400
GS 39,800 UP 400
LIG Nex1 80,500 DN 1,100
Fila Holdings 36,800 UP 550
AMOREPACIFIC 116,200 UP 500
SK Innovation 185,000 UP 6,000
KBFinancialGroup 49,250 UP 550
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,400 DN 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,300 UP 700
Youngone Corp 45,550 UP 400
CSWIND 72,900 DN 1,900
HANWHA LIFE 2,500 UP 55
GKL 18,230 DN 630
FOOSUNG 13,670 0
POONGSAN 43,100 0
(MORE)
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
(4th LD) Yoon says he feels responsibility to improve S. Korea-Japan ties
-
(2nd LD) Japan PM makes first bilateral visit to S. Korea in 12 years
-
Kishida to meet with chiefs of S. Korean business lobbies