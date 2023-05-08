KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KOLON IND 43,200 UP 500
Hansae 16,700 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 DN 9,000
HanmiPharm 321,500 DN 8,000
PIAM 32,450 DN 150
HANJINKAL 41,900 UP 600
CHONGKUNDANG 87,100 UP 400
DoubleUGames 47,850 DN 50
SD Biosensor 21,450 DN 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,010 UP 160
Meritz Financial 45,450 DN 250
Doosan Bobcat 51,800 DN 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY356 00 UP1150
BNK Financial Group 6,720 UP 90
KOLMAR KOREA 39,400 DN 100
DGB Financial Group 6,960 UP 70
emart 99,200 UP 1,500
Netmarble 67,600 DN 400
HL MANDO 45,250 UP 500
KRAFTON 203,000 UP 4,700
KakaoBank 24,400 UP 850
HD HYUNDAI 58,900 UP 1,000
SKCHEM 74,100 DN 500
SK ie technology 84,200 UP 100
HDC-OP 12,950 UP 800
HYOSUNG TNC 409,500 DN 2,000
ORION 147,800 UP 2,900
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 418,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,230 UP 80
ILJIN HYSOLUS 30,350 DN 50
LG Energy Solution 558,000 DN 6,000
SKBS 77,700 DN 5,400
DL E&C 36,100 UP 650
HANILCMT 12,560 UP 240
BGF Retail 186,100 DN 2,900
HYBE 279,000 DN 13,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,770 UP 120
kakaopay 58,700 UP 1,500
K Car 14,900 UP 100
SKSQUARE 42,100 UP 300
(END)
