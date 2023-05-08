Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea Aerospace Industries Q1 net profit down 19.3 pct to 29.7 bln won

All News 15:46 May 08, 2023

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 29.7 billion won (US$22.5 million), down 19.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 50.5 percent on-year to 19.4 billion won. Sales decreased 11.2 percent to 568.7 billion won.
(END)

Keywords
#Korea Aerospace Industries
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!