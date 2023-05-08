Korea Aerospace Industries Q1 net profit down 19.3 pct to 29.7 bln won

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 29.7 billion won (US$22.5 million), down 19.3 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the January-March period fell 50.5 percent on-year to 19.4 billion won. Sales decreased 11.2 percent to 568.7 billion won.

