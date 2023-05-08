Zinus Q1 net profit down 70.9 pct to 5.4 bln won

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Zinus Inc. on Monday reported its first-quarter net profit of 5.4 billion won (US$4.1 million), down 70.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 8.3 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 28.3 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 21.2 percent to 229.1 billion won.

