CJ Cheiljedang Q1 net income down 80.1 pct to 49.3 bln won
All News 16:04 May 08, 2023
SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ Cheiljedang Corp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 49.3 billion won (US$37.3 million), down 80.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 252.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 435.7 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 1.3 percent to 7.07 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 85.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
U.S. military discloses photos of S. Korean, U.S., Japanese officials boarding nuclear missile sub
Most Saved
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. to hold working-level cybersecurity talks
-
(7th LD) Yoon, Kishida agree to allow S. Korean experts to visit Fukushima over water release
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Kishida to meet with chiefs of S. Korean business lobbies
-
(2nd LD) Japan PM makes first bilateral visit to S. Korea in 12 years