S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 8, 2023
All News 16:32 May 08, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.342 3.326 +1.6
2-year TB 3.371 3.309 +6.2
3-year TB 3.261 3.210 +5.1
10-year TB 3.310 3.278 +3.2
2-year MSB 3.352 3.298 +5.4
3-year CB (AA-) 4.079 4.030 +4.9
91-day CD None None None
(END)
