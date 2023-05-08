The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

Seoul shares end higher amid rate hike woes

SEOUL -- Seoul shares ended higher Monday, following U.S. stocks' rally last week, with investors staying cautious about the Federal Reserve's further rate hikes to tame inflation. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) went up 12.27 points, or 0.49 percent, to 2,513.21.



-----------------

Daewoo Shipbuilding to buy more stake in ship parts unit

SEOUL -- South Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. (DSME) said Monday it will acquire an additional 4.7 percent stake in its ship parts subsidiary Samwoo Heavy Industry Co. for 35 billion won (US$26.5 million).

The purchase of 5.5 million shares will raise DSME's stake in Samwoo Heavy Industry to 97 percent, the shipyard said in a regulatory filing.



-----------------

S. Korea seeks cooperation with Hungary on nuclear power generation

SEOUL -- South Korea's Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang on Monday proposed enhanced cooperation with Hungary on nuclear power and various other advanced industry sectors, the industry ministry said.

He made the call during a meeting with Hungarian parliamentary speaker Laszlo Kover in Seoul, where the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral economic ties, and promote trade and investment, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.



-----------------

Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Japan likely to hold talks in early June: sources

SEOUL -- The defense chiefs of South Korea and Japan are expected to hold bilateral talks early next month, multiple sources said Monday, as the two countries seek to bolster security cooperation following recent summit meetings between their leaders.

Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup is expected to meet his Japanese counterpart, Yasukazu Hamada, on the sidelines of this year's Shangri-La Dialogue, a regional security gathering, in Singapore from June 2-4, according to the sources.



-----------------

S. Korea reports 16 new mpox infections in 1st week of May

SEOUL -- South Korea confirmed 16 new cases of mpox for the first week of May, bringing the country's total to 60, health authorities said Monday.

Eleven of them are from Seoul, while two are from Gyeonggi Province, and three are from Incheon, Busan and Gwangju, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.



-----------------

Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources

SEOUL -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's expression of remorse over shared history came of his own accord without prior consultations between Seoul and Tokyo, sources said Monday.

South Koreans paid close attention to whether Kishida would apologize or express remorse over Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula when he held a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul on Sunday.



-----------------

(LEAD) New gov't agency for overseas Koreans to be launched in Incheon next month

SEOUL -- South Korea will launch a new government agency in the western city of Incheon early next month to provide various forms of support to some 7.5 million Koreans residing overseas, the foreign ministry said Monday.

The agency will be based in Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul, with a separate branch office offering supplementary administrative services to also be set up in central Seoul for better access within the capital, the ministry said in a press release.



-----------------

Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate

LOS ANGELES -- Three members of a Korean American family were among the deceased victims of a weekend shooting spree at an outlet mall in Texas, a South Korean diplomatic mission said Sunday.

The couple in their 30s and their three-year-old son were shot to death in Saturday's rampage at the mall in Allen, while another child of the couple was injured and is being treated at a hospital, according to the South Korean Consulate in Dallas.



