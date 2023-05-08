Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q1 net profit up 88.7 pct to 82.3 bln won

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 82.3 billion won (US$62.3 million), up 88.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 16.8 billion won, down 52 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 3.1 percent to 494.4 billion won.

(END)