Hyundai Home Shopping Network Q1 net profit up 88.7 pct to 82.3 bln won

All News 17:23 May 08, 2023

SEOUL, May 8 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Home Shopping Network Corp. on Monday reported its first-quarter net income of 82.3 billion won (US$62.3 million), up 88.7 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 16.8 billion won, down 52 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales fell 3.1 percent to 494.4 billion won.
