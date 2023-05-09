Boy group Seventeen's 'FML' debuts at No. 2 on Billboard 200
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Seventeen has ranked No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with its 10th EP, "FML," its highest ranking ever on the chart.
Billboard said Monday (U.S. time) in a preview of this week's chart that the South Korean album came after U.S. country singer Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time," which notched its ninth straight week at No. 1 on the chart.
This marks the 13-piece group's highest ranking ever on the U.S. chart.
The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.
Billboard said "FML" earned 135,000 equivalent album units, of which 132,000 came from physical album sales.
"FML" conveys a positive message about not giving up during even the most difficult times. It consists of six tracks led by two main singles -- "F*ck My Life" and "Super."
Released April 24, "FML" set a new record for first-week sales by a K-pop album, as it sold 4.55 million copies in its debut week based on data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.
