Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Today in Korean history

All News 14:00 May 09, 2023

May 10

1948 -- Southern Korea holds a general election for 198 lawmakers, an action that led to the formation of a government separate from that of northern Korea. North Korea established its government in September of that year.

1967 -- The country establishes flights to Britain with the ratification of an aviation treaty.

1972 -- The country's first nuclear power plant in Gori, North Gyeongsang Province, is completed.

1993 -- Fourteen women mountain climbers, led by Ji Hyun-ok, reach the peak of Mount Everest, becoming the first Korean women to achieve the feat.

2002 -- The main opposition Grand National Party elects Lee Hoi-chang as its candidate for the presidential election in December of that year. He narrowly lost to Roh Moo-hyun of the then ruling Millennium Democratic Party.

2016 -- South Korean Son Yeon-jae completes a gold medal sweep at the eighth Rhythmic Gymnastics Asian Championships in Uzbekistan, brightening hopes for her first Olympic medal in the summer.

2017 -- The leaders of South Korea and the United States vow to maintain close cooperation in handling North Korea's nuclear threats in their first phone talks.

2022 -- Yoon Suk Yeol, a former prosecutor general, is sworn in as the 20th president of South Korea.
(END)

Keywords
#Today in Korean history
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!