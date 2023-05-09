Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 09, 2023

SEOUL, May. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/11 Sunny 0

Incheon 20/12 Sunny 0

Suwon 22/09 Sunny 0

Cheongju 25/10 Sunny 0

Daejeon 25/09 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 25/08 Sunny 0

Gangneung 29/15 Sunny 0

Jeonju 24/09 Sunny 0

Gwangju 25/10 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/13 Sunny 0

Daegu 27/10 Sunny 0

Busan 23/12 Sunny 0

