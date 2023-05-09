Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 May 09, 2023
SEOUL, May. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/11 Sunny 0
Incheon 20/12 Sunny 0
Suwon 22/09 Sunny 0
Cheongju 25/10 Sunny 0
Daejeon 25/09 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 25/08 Sunny 0
Gangneung 29/15 Sunny 0
Jeonju 24/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 25/10 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/13 Sunny 0
Daegu 27/10 Sunny 0
Busan 23/12 Sunny 0
(END)
