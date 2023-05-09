Seoul shares open lower ahead of U.S. inflation data
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened a tad lower Tuesday as Wall Street ended mixed ahead of key U.S. inflation data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slipped 5.59 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,507.62 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.17 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.18 percent as investors awaited consumer price data slated for Wednesday, which is expected to affect the Federal Reserve's next steps.
In Seoul, market heavyweights fell as tech giant Samsung Electronics lost 0.91 percent and top automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 1.23 percent.
Financial shares also lost ground, with KB Financial Group sinking 0.71 percent and Hana Financial Group sliding 0.71 percent.
But refinery and battery sectors trended higher. SK Innovation rose 2.22 percent and leading battery producer LG Energy Solution gained 1.08 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,324.4 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 3 won from Monday's close.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
S. Korea reports 16 new mpox infections in 1st week of May
-
DP slams S Korea-Japan summit as 'submissive diplomacy'; PPP touts as meaningful
-
Kishida to meet with chiefs of S. Korean business lobbies