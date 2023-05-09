N. Korean media calls for increased farming output amid food shortage crisis

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's state media called on farmers to prepare for the springtime rice-planting season in a "watertight" manner on Tuesday, in what appeared to be efforts aimed at increasing grain output to tackle the country's food shortages.

In an article headlined "Let's prepare for rice-planting in a watertight (manner)" that appeared on the front page of Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, the state media instructed agriculture workers to ramp up efforts for their work, saying each day of the season counts for annual output.

The newspaper carried six more articles on farming on its front page, including those emphasizing the importance of technology to enhance agriculture efficiency and mentioning how government ministries are drawing up support measures upon leader Kim Jong-un's order to bolster state support for farming.



This photo, released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on March 6, 2023, shows one of the posters encouraging North Korean people to strive to implement the tasks set forth at the seventh plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the North's ruling Workers' Party the previous week. During the meeting, the North's leader Kim Jong-un called on all farms across the country to step up their grain production and meet their goals for this year "without fail." (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

The reports are the latest in Pyongyang's efforts to raise grain production, as its food situation seems to be worsening amid deepening economic challenges caused by border lockdowns to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and global sanctions on its nuclear and missile programs.

During a key party meeting last year, the North designated grain output increase as its No. 1 policy goal among 12 major economic priorities for this year.

Kim later reiterated this goal in February while urging all farms across the country to focus on stepping up their grain production and meet their goals for this year "without fail."

Earlier this week, the Rodong Sinmun also reported that this year's rice-planting season, which usually ends in mid-June, has been rescheduled to the end of May amid forecasts of abnormal climate conditions in the summer.

In April, the paper carried articles stressing the importance of manufacturing farming machines and parts to send them to rural areas on time. A dispatch by Korean Central TV showed blueprints for unmanned farming machines that were showcased for a national industrial art exhibition.

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)