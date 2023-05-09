Napoli, Mallorca to showcase local heroes in S. Korea summer exhibitions
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Italian champions Napoli, led by South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, and Spanish side RCD Mallorca, featuring South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in, will square off in two exhibition matches here next month, industry sources said Tuesday.
The Korea Football Association (KFA) started reviewing an application submitted by a sports consortium to host the matches between the European clubs on Sunday, according to the sources.
The consortium has proposed to hold the first match at Seoul World Cup Stadium on June 8, and the next match at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, on June 10.
Domestic K League matches are scheduled for June 10, but Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla FC played an exhibition here on July 16 last year while the K League was in action the same day.
Kim and Lee are two of South Korea's most beloved football players.
Kim helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years this season, quickly establishing himself as the most formidable center back in the top Italian league in his first season there.
Lee, who rose to prominence as a teenage sensation for the runner-up South Korea at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, is in the midst of his most productive season in Spain with Mallorca. He has recorded a career-high six goals along with four assists.
The sources said the two clubs have already received the green light from their respective national federations and leagues, as well as the continental governing body, UEFA, to play matches overseas.
Napoli and Mallorca join a few other European clubs in holding offseason matches in South Korea.
Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will meet here in July. Also in July, the Scottish champions Celtic, with South Korean forward Oh Hyeon-gyu on the team, will go up against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League club featuring Korean attacker Hwang Hee-chan.
Another Italian club, AS Roma, will pay a visit to play the K League 1 club Incheon United and also Wolves.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Yoon thinks his 'American Pie' rendition at White House state dinner was quite good
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
S. Korea reports 16 new mpox infections in 1st week of May
-
DP slams S Korea-Japan summit as 'submissive diplomacy'; PPP touts as meaningful
-
Kishida to meet with chiefs of S. Korean business lobbies