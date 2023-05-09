Napoli, Mallorca to showcase local heroes in S. Korea summer exhibitions

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Italian champions Napoli, led by South Korean defender Kim Min-jae, and Spanish side RCD Mallorca, featuring South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in, will square off in two exhibition matches here next month, industry sources said Tuesday.



In this EPA photo, Kim Min-jae of Napoli celebrates with fans after a 1-0 win over ACF Fiorentina at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy, on May 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Korea Football Association (KFA) started reviewing an application submitted by a sports consortium to host the matches between the European clubs on Sunday, according to the sources.

The consortium has proposed to hold the first match at Seoul World Cup Stadium on June 8, and the next match at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, just northwest of Seoul, on June 10.

Domestic K League matches are scheduled for June 10, but Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla FC played an exhibition here on July 16 last year while the K League was in action the same day.

Kim and Lee are two of South Korea's most beloved football players.

Kim helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years this season, quickly establishing himself as the most formidable center back in the top Italian league in his first season there.

Lee, who rose to prominence as a teenage sensation for the runner-up South Korea at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup, is in the midst of his most productive season in Spain with Mallorca. He has recorded a career-high six goals along with four assists.



In this EPA photo, Lee Kang-in of RCD Mallorca (L) battles Ander Herrera of Athletic Club for the ball during the clubs' La Liga match at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on May 1, 2023. (Yonhap)

The sources said the two clubs have already received the green light from their respective national federations and leagues, as well as the continental governing body, UEFA, to play matches overseas.

Napoli and Mallorca join a few other European clubs in holding offseason matches in South Korea.

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid will meet here in July. Also in July, the Scottish champions Celtic, with South Korean forward Oh Hyeon-gyu on the team, will go up against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Premier League club featuring Korean attacker Hwang Hee-chan.

Another Italian club, AS Roma, will pay a visit to play the K League 1 club Incheon United and also Wolves.



In this file photo from March 28, 2023, Lee Kang-in (L) and Kim Min-jae (R) of South Korea sandwich Matias Vecino of Uruguay during the teams' friendly football match at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr

