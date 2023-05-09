Seoul shares down 0.21 pct late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.21 percent lower late Tuesday morning as investors remained cautious ahead of U.S. inflation data.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index had dropped 5.22 points to 2,507.99 as of 11:20 a.m.
The U.S. financial market is waiting for consumer price data to be released Wednesday, which may give further clues on the Fed's decisions.
In Seoul, local heavyweights traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 0.61 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix lost 1.69 percent.
Leading chemicals maker LG Chem decreased 1.1 percent, and No. 3 refinery S-Oil dropped 0.68 percent.
But pharmaceuticals firms were positive, with SK Bioscience rising 3.99 percent and Celltrion gaining 5.11 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,323.4 won against the greenback at 11:20 a.m., down 2 won from Monday's close.
