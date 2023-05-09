Aespa's 'My World' becomes most-sold album from K-pop girl group on 1st day
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- K-pop girl group aespa has set a new record by selling about 1.37 million copies of its third EP, "My World," on the first day of its release, the group's agency said Tuesday.
SM Entertainment cited data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of albums sales.
"My World" had widely been expected to become a million seller since it reached 1.8 million preorders before its release Monday.
It became the quartet's second consecutive album to surpass 1 million copies in sales, following the band's previous EP "Girls."
The latest album also topped iTunes' Top Album charts in 20 countries worldwide, including Japan, Finland, Brazil, Singapore and Thailand. Its lead track "Spicy" also landed high in the rankings on South Korea's major music charts.
Meanwhile, girl group Le Sserafim's first full-length album, "Unforgiven," sold over 1.25 million copies based on figures from Hanteo Chart in the first week following its release, Source Music said.
The feat made the quintet the fastest K-pop girl group to sell 1 million copies of an album since making its debut, the agency added.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
S. Korea reports 16 new mpox infections in 1st week of May
-
DP slams S Korea-Japan summit as 'submissive diplomacy'; PPP touts as meaningful
-
N. Korean FM vows stronger ties with China in meeting with new envoy