5 firms to recall over 220,000 vehicles over faulty parts

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea and three other companies will voluntarily recall more than 220,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Wednesday.

The companies, including Kia Corp., GM Korea Co. and Stellantis Korea, are recalling a combined 229,052 units of 16 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

The recalls affect 190,841 units of the Kia Carnival van, 20,547 units of the E 220d and seven other models sold by Mercedes-Benz Korea, 16,164 units of four Hyundai models, including the Pavise midsize truck, 1,467 units of two GM models that include the Bolt EV, and 33 units of the DS4 Crossback 1.5 BlueHDi FCYHZ crossover, it said.

The problems that prompted the recall include a faulty sliding door system in Kia's Carnival van, a faulty high-pressure fuel pump system in Mercedes-Benz's E220d sedan, and a faulty high-voltage battery system in GM's Bolt EV, it said.

Vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry said.

