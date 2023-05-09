Yoon vows better support for skilled disabled people
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met Tuesday with a group of skilled disabled people who topped the medal standings at a recent international event, saying he will provide better support to help them achieve their goals.
Yoon hosted a luncheon for 31 participants of the 10th International Abilympics held in France in March to congratulate them on placing first overall, and for the seventh consecutive time, in the competition.
The Abilympics are held every four years, inviting disabled people to compete in skills, such as baking, cleaning services, data processing, welding and wood carving.
"Our government is a government that seeks a democracy based on freedom and a market economy," Yoon said during the event held at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae. "Freedom does not stop simply at not being interfered with by the state authority, but must allow every person to freely realize their self."
Yoon expressed his respect for the participants at having achieved such success at the games and for having beat a competition of 600 to 1 to become a member of the national team.
"Only when you are given the opportunity to fully study and learn can you set a goal, and in order to continuously take on challenges to reach that goal, you need support and training," he said. "The state will work harder to make sure nothing is lacking in that regard."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
