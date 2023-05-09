Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Krafton Q1 net income up 9 pct to 267.2 bln won

All News 15:58 May 09, 2023

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 267.2 billion won (US$201.8 million), up 9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period fell 10.2 percent on-year to 283 billion won. Revenue increased 3 percent to 538.7 billion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 168.6 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
