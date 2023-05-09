SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



DONGSUH 20,450 DN 100

Hanon Systems 9,600 UP 110

SK 167,700 UP 800

SAMSUNG SDS 118,600 DN 300

KOREA AEROSPACE 50,700 DN 3,800

KUMHOTIRE 4,765 DN 135

LOTTE SHOPPING 81,900 UP 600

SamsungEng 29,850 UP 600

Asiana Airlines 12,880 DN 70

SKTelecom 48,600 UP 50

Handsome 25,650 UP 250

SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 200

HyundaiElev 36,500 UP 1,450

COWAY 49,850 UP 350

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp611 00 DN1300

ShinpoongPharm 17,970 DN 270

IBK 10,120 UP 20

DB HiTek 59,500 DN 1,800

SamsungF&MIns 230,500 DN 1,500

Kogas 27,150 UP 50

HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,150 DN 100

Hanwha 27,250 DN 250

LX INT 30,900 DN 100

SK hynix 87,300 DN 1,400

Youngpoong 578,000 DN 5,000

CJ 89,300 DN 1,100

HyundaiEng&Const 40,750 DN 400

CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,150 DN 100

HITEJINRO 23,600 UP 900

Yuhan 57,700 UP 100

SLCORP 30,900 UP 200

CJ LOGISTICS 82,300 UP 2,100

DOOSAN 93,900 DN 600

LOTTE TOUR 10,670 DN 190

DWEC 4,325 DN 30

Kangwonland 18,680 DN 200

LG Uplus 11,250 UP 80

NAVER 211,000 UP 4,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 26,850 DN 1,050

SamyangFood 117,400 DN 1,100

(MORE)