KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DONGSUH 20,450 DN 100
Hanon Systems 9,600 UP 110
SK 167,700 UP 800
SAMSUNG SDS 118,600 DN 300
KOREA AEROSPACE 50,700 DN 3,800
KUMHOTIRE 4,765 DN 135
LOTTE SHOPPING 81,900 UP 600
SamsungEng 29,850 UP 600
Asiana Airlines 12,880 DN 70
SKTelecom 48,600 UP 50
Handsome 25,650 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 111,000 UP 200
HyundaiElev 36,500 UP 1,450
COWAY 49,850 UP 350
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp611 00 DN1300
ShinpoongPharm 17,970 DN 270
IBK 10,120 UP 20
DB HiTek 59,500 DN 1,800
SamsungF&MIns 230,500 DN 1,500
Kogas 27,150 UP 50
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,150 DN 100
Hanwha 27,250 DN 250
LX INT 30,900 DN 100
SK hynix 87,300 DN 1,400
Youngpoong 578,000 DN 5,000
CJ 89,300 DN 1,100
HyundaiEng&Const 40,750 DN 400
CUCKOO HOMESYS 25,150 DN 100
HITEJINRO 23,600 UP 900
Yuhan 57,700 UP 100
SLCORP 30,900 UP 200
CJ LOGISTICS 82,300 UP 2,100
DOOSAN 93,900 DN 600
LOTTE TOUR 10,670 DN 190
DWEC 4,325 DN 30
Kangwonland 18,680 DN 200
LG Uplus 11,250 UP 80
NAVER 211,000 UP 4,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 26,850 DN 1,050
SamyangFood 117,400 DN 1,100
