KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:42 May 09, 2023

CJ CheilJedang 318,500 DN 4,000
SAMSUNG LIFE 66,700 DN 700
Kakao 57,500 DN 200
NCsoft 394,000 DN 1,500
PanOcean 5,130 DN 80
KEPCO KPS 35,750 0
KT&G 85,600 0
SAMSUNG CARD 30,300 UP 150
Doosan Enerbility 15,540 DN 270
Doosanfc 30,200 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 19,000 UP 20
LOTTE WELLFOOD 107,300 UP 300
HANATOUR SERVICE 55,400 DN 800
COSMAX 74,200 DN 1,200
LG Display 15,110 DN 20
KT 31,250 UP 500
KIWOOM 91,200 DN 500
LG H&H 578,000 DN 9,000
DSME 26,550 UP 1,150
HD Hyundai Infracore 10,260 UP 110
LGCHEM 722,000 DN 4,000
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19600 DN70
Daewoong 15,120 DN 80
TaekwangInd 703,000 UP 3,000
AmoreG 32,200 DN 500
HyundaiMtr 205,000 UP 2,500
DongkukStlMill 11,730 DN 190
TaihanElecWire 1,492 0
Hyundai M&F INS 37,300 DN 400
Daesang 19,740 DN 30
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 680,000 DN 4,000
DB INSURANCE 81,600 DN 200
GC Corp 130,100 DN 1,900
DongwonInd 47,000 UP 500
KPIC 139,400 DN 2,000
SamsungElec 65,300 DN 600
GS E&C 21,550 DN 50
NHIS 9,360 DN 10
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,930 UP 10
SKC 99,500 DN 600
(MORE)

