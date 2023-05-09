LS 92,300 DN 1,200

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES113 30 0 UP4400

GCH Corp 16,150 DN 280

LOTTE 28,650 UP 100

LotteChilsung 152,300 UP 800

POSCO Holdings 372,000 UP 4,500

SSANGYONGCNE 5,990 DN 40

POSCO FUTURE M 317,000 DN 4,500

LG Corp. 90,100 DN 100

Boryung 8,820 UP 30

HYUNDAI STEEL 36,200 UP 500

LOTTE Fine Chem 61,900 UP 200

KAL 22,700 DN 150

SGBC 54,100 DN 700

Hyosung 67,700 UP 600

Nongshim 403,000 UP 500

Shinsegae 209,000 DN 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 102,000 DN 3,000

KEPCO 19,240 UP 230

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,900 UP 200

HMM 19,980 DN 70

HYUNDAI WIA 58,400 UP 700

Hanchem 217,500 DN 5,500

S-1 58,500 UP 600

SamsungSecu 34,600 DN 500

ZINUS 30,850 UP 1,150

KumhoPetrochem 135,100 DN 600

KG DONGBU STL 9,600 DN 110

DWS 42,050 DN 1,750

Mobis 224,000 UP 2,500

DL 49,400 DN 550

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,790 DN 130

KIA CORP. 87,600 UP 500

HYUNDAI ROTEM 33,700 DN 500

Celltrion 171,800 UP 9,400

HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,100 DN 300

KIH 55,600 DN 200

KEPCO E&C 67,400 UP 400

GS 39,700 DN 100

ShinhanGroup 35,550 DN 200

