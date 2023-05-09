KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
LS 92,300 DN 1,200
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES113 30 0 UP4400
GCH Corp 16,150 DN 280
LOTTE 28,650 UP 100
LotteChilsung 152,300 UP 800
POSCO Holdings 372,000 UP 4,500
SSANGYONGCNE 5,990 DN 40
POSCO FUTURE M 317,000 DN 4,500
LG Corp. 90,100 DN 100
Boryung 8,820 UP 30
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,200 UP 500
LOTTE Fine Chem 61,900 UP 200
KAL 22,700 DN 150
SGBC 54,100 DN 700
Hyosung 67,700 UP 600
Nongshim 403,000 UP 500
Shinsegae 209,000 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 102,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO 19,240 UP 230
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 169,900 UP 200
HMM 19,980 DN 70
HYUNDAI WIA 58,400 UP 700
Hanchem 217,500 DN 5,500
S-1 58,500 UP 600
SamsungSecu 34,600 DN 500
ZINUS 30,850 UP 1,150
KumhoPetrochem 135,100 DN 600
KG DONGBU STL 9,600 DN 110
DWS 42,050 DN 1,750
Mobis 224,000 UP 2,500
DL 49,400 DN 550
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,790 DN 130
KIA CORP. 87,600 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 33,700 DN 500
Celltrion 171,800 UP 9,400
HYUNDAIDEPTST 52,100 DN 300
KIH 55,600 DN 200
KEPCO E&C 67,400 UP 400
GS 39,700 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 35,550 DN 200
(MORE)
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
N. Korean FM vows stronger ties with China in meeting with new envoy
-
S. Korea reports 16 new mpox infections in 1st week of May
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey