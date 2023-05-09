LIG Nex1 78,000 DN 2,500

DAEWOONG PHARM 114,200 UP 700

LGELECTRONICS 111,900 DN 400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,400 UP 1,250

TKG Huchems 22,850 DN 200

JB Financial Group 8,310 DN 40

Fila Holdings 37,050 UP 250

GS Retail 27,000 UP 50

Ottogi 462,500 DN 7,500

HtlShilla 81,400 DN 1,100

KCC 219,500 DN 3,500

SKBP 71,300 UP 900

SKNetworks 4,785 DN 60

ORION Holdings 16,560 DN 160

Hanmi Science 41,800 UP 300

SamsungElecMech 138,800 DN 1,200

Hanssem 47,300 UP 1,150

F&F 141,000 DN 2,900

HDKSOE 88,400 UP 4,300

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,700 DN 1,050

MS IND 18,130 DN 290

OCI 119,800 0

LS ELECTRIC 64,100 DN 600

KorZinc 509,000 0

SamsungHvyInd 5,610 UP 180

HyundaiMipoDock 72,000 UP 700

IS DONGSEO 37,500 UP 300

S-Oil 72,900 DN 400

LG Innotek 270,500 DN 3,000

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,800 UP 400

HANAFINANCIALGR 42,200 DN 100

HANWHA LIFE 2,540 UP 40

AMOREPACIFIC 115,800 DN 400

FOOSUNG 13,530 DN 140

SK Innovation 189,000 UP 4,000

POONGSAN 41,900 DN 1,200

KBFinancialGroup 49,150 DN 100

Hansae 17,270 UP 570

Youngone Corp 45,050 DN 500

CSWIND 77,700 UP 4,800

