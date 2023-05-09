KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LIG Nex1 78,000 DN 2,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 114,200 UP 700
LGELECTRONICS 111,900 DN 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,400 UP 1,250
TKG Huchems 22,850 DN 200
JB Financial Group 8,310 DN 40
Fila Holdings 37,050 UP 250
GS Retail 27,000 UP 50
Ottogi 462,500 DN 7,500
HtlShilla 81,400 DN 1,100
KCC 219,500 DN 3,500
SKBP 71,300 UP 900
SKNetworks 4,785 DN 60
ORION Holdings 16,560 DN 160
Hanmi Science 41,800 UP 300
SamsungElecMech 138,800 DN 1,200
Hanssem 47,300 UP 1,150
F&F 141,000 DN 2,900
HDKSOE 88,400 UP 4,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 44,700 DN 1,050
MS IND 18,130 DN 290
OCI 119,800 0
LS ELECTRIC 64,100 DN 600
KorZinc 509,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 5,610 UP 180
HyundaiMipoDock 72,000 UP 700
IS DONGSEO 37,500 UP 300
S-Oil 72,900 DN 400
LG Innotek 270,500 DN 3,000
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 166,800 UP 400
HANAFINANCIALGR 42,200 DN 100
HANWHA LIFE 2,540 UP 40
AMOREPACIFIC 115,800 DN 400
FOOSUNG 13,530 DN 140
SK Innovation 189,000 UP 4,000
POONGSAN 41,900 DN 1,200
KBFinancialGroup 49,150 DN 100
Hansae 17,270 UP 570
Youngone Corp 45,050 DN 500
CSWIND 77,700 UP 4,800
(MORE)
