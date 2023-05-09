KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
GKL 18,590 UP 360
KOLON IND 42,000 DN 1,200
HanmiPharm 320,500 DN 1,000
SD Biosensor 21,300 DN 150
Meritz Financial 44,700 DN 750
BNK Financial Group 6,690 DN 30
DGB Financial Group 6,990 UP 30
emart 99,200 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY355 00 DN100
KOLMAR KOREA 39,100 DN 300
PIAM 30,800 DN 1,650
HANJINKAL 41,750 DN 150
CHONGKUNDANG 87,000 DN 100
DoubleUGames 47,450 DN 400
HL MANDO 45,850 UP 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 788,000 0
Doosan Bobcat 51,100 DN 700
H.S.ENTERPRISE 8,030 UP 20
Netmarble 67,100 DN 500
KRAFTON 201,000 DN 2,000
HD HYUNDAI 59,200 UP 300
ORION 146,400 DN 1,400
ILJIN HYSOLUS 29,950 DN 400
HANWHA SYSTEMS 14,050 DN 180
BGF Retail 185,200 DN 900
SKCHEM 74,100 0
HDC-OP 12,630 DN 320
HYOSUNG TNC 405,500 DN 4,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 410,000 DN 8,000
HANILCMT 12,480 DN 80
SKBS 81,900 UP 4,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,820 UP 50
KakaoBank 24,750 UP 350
HYBE 277,500 DN 1,500
SK ie technology 83,400 DN 800
LG Energy Solution 563,000 UP 5,000
DL E&C 36,150 UP 50
kakaopay 58,300 DN 400
K Car 14,400 DN 500
SKSQUARE 42,350 UP 250
(END)
