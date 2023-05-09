GS Retail Q1 net income up 242.6 pct to 17.8 bln won
All News 15:58 May 09, 2023
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- GS Retail Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net income of 17.8 billion won (US$13.4 million), up 242.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the January-March period rose 109.4 percent on-year to 46.6 billion won. Revenue increased 4.9 percent to 2.7 trillion won.
The operating profit was 17.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
Most Saved
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
N. Korean FM vows stronger ties with China in meeting with new envoy
-
S. Korea reports 16 new mpox infections in 1st week of May
-
Defense chiefs of S. Korea, Japan likely to hold talks in early June: sources