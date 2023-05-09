GS Holdings Q1 net profit down 30.4 pct to 521.1 bln won

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- GS Holdings on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 521.1 billion won (US$393.6 million), down 30.4 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 1.06 trillion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.23 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 1.8 percent to 6.83 trillion won.

