SK Chemicals Q1 net income down 75 pct to 11.4 bln won

All News 16:31 May 09, 2023

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- SK Chemicals Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 11.4 billion won (US$8.6 million), down 75 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 8.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 48.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 12.8 percent to 364.5 billion won.
