S. Korean Bond Yields on May. 9, 2023
All News 16:31 May 09, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.344 3.342 +0.2
2-year TB 3.371 3.371 0.0
3-year TB 3.256 3.261 -0.5
10-year TB 3.318 3.310 +0.8
2-year MSB 3.355 3.352 +0.3
3-year CB (AA-) 4.069 4.079 -1.0
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
Most Saved
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
N. Korean FM vows stronger ties with China in meeting with new envoy
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
-
S. Korea reports 16 new mpox infections in 1st week of May