Dongwon Industries Q1 net income down 7.4 pct to 72.5 bln won

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Industries Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 72.5 billion won (US$54.7 million), down 7.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 117.3 billion won, down 18.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9.2 percent to 2.26 trillion won.

