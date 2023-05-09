Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Dongwon Industries Q1 net income down 7.4 pct to 72.5 bln won

All News 17:24 May 09, 2023

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Dongwon Industries Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 72.5 billion won (US$54.7 million), down 7.4 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the January-March period was 117.3 billion won, down 18.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 9.2 percent to 2.26 trillion won.
