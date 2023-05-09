Yoon taps veterans minister to head upgraded veterans ministry

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday nominated Veterans Minister Park Min-shik to head the veterans ministry after its upgrade next month, his office said.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs will be upgraded from the current sub-ministry level to full-fledged ministry status in line with one of Yoon's campaign promises.

Park's appointment will be subject to a parliamentary confirmation hearing.



In this file photo, Patriots and Veterans Affairs Minister Park Min-shik delivers a report on the promotion of his ministry from the current sub-ministry level to full-fledged ministry status during President Yoon Suk Yeol's signing ceremony for a bill promulgating a revision to the Government Organization Act at the presidential office in Seoul on March 2, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)