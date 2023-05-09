Manager of slumping KBO club trying to stay composed amid losing skid

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Not all losses are created equal in baseball, but every one of them hurts the same for Kiwoom Heroes manager Hong Won-ki.

Hong's club has dropped four straight games in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). And it's already the Heroes' third losing streak of at least three games this season.

The latest slide has the 2022 Korean Series runners-up stuck in eighth place at 13-17.

"Losing is always disappointing," Hong said in a pregame media scrum before the Heroes faced the LG Twins at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul. "I think the players are doing their part. I've made some mistakes along the way because I lost my patience. I have to maintain my composure in the dugout."

Between their losing streaks, the Heroes have put together a four-game winning streak and then a three-game run.



Kiwoom Heroes manager Hong Won-ki (C) applauds his players after their 4-1 win over the Samsung Lions in a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, some 235 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on May 3, 2023, in this photo provided by the Heroes. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"More than any other season, we've had too many ups and downs," Hong said. "I do think things will stabilize over time and we will be more consistent."

To help snap the losing skid, Hong said he will change the way he manages his bullpen, and summon closer Kim Jae-woong before the ninth inning if he feels the need to protect the lead early.

"He's our best reliever, and there have been games when we couldn't even use him because we gave up leads in the seventh or eighth inning," Hong said. "If we grab a lead, we will bring him in early and then use other pitchers to close out games."

The Heroes are tied for the KBO lead with five blown saves, and rank in the middle of the pack or in the bottom third in other relief pitching categories.

One thing Hong will not change for the time being is the lineup. The reigning MVP Lee Jung-hoo, batting an uncharacteristic .221 in 28 games, has been batting leadoff since the start of May, after hitting in the No. 3 spot for the past three years. Hong said he wants Lee to get as many plate appearances as possible to get his groove back.

"We want him to get a lot of opportunities to hit and get on base," Hong said. "And we need guys hitting behind him to do their job, too. If things fall into place, we may move him back to No. 3 spot."



Kim Jae-woong of the Kiwoom Heroes pitches against the SSG Landers during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on May 7, 2023, in this photo provided by the Heroes. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

