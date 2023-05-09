Kiwoom Securities Q1 net profit up 107.3 pct to 292.4 bln won
All News 17:56 May 09, 2023
SEOUL, May 9 (Yonhap) -- Kiwoom Securities Co. on Tuesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 292.4 billion won (US$220.9 million), up 107.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the January-March period was 388.9 billion won, up 82.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 57.5 percent to 3.07 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 195.8 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
FM calls for strengthening ties with Malaysia
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Another S. Korean wartime sexual slavery victim dies; survivors now at 9
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
Most Saved
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
N. Korean FM vows stronger ties with China in meeting with new envoy
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey
-
S. Korea reports 16 new mpox infections in 1st week of May