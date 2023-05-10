Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on May 10.
Korean-language dailies
-- Professor says Yoon's 'one-sided diplomacy' reminds him of neoconservative (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea says upcoming Fukushima water inspection is 'opportunity to gauge safety,' while Japan says it will 'only be explanation session without assessment' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Half of workers earning less than minimum wage in 60s or older (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon says he will take bold reshuffling measures for officials who are not aligned with state affairs direction (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Yoon says revamping policy has been difficult due to large main opposition party (Segye Times)
-- 'It was a year of normalizing the abnormal' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 72 pct support South Korea-U.S.-Japan security alliance: poll (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for 'bold' reshuffling measure for officials who are not aligned with state affairs direction (Hankyoreh)
-- Yoon's approval rating at 35 pct; 'tackling low birthrate is urgent priority' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'Jeonse run' spreads across nation due to stopgap gov't measure (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'Direction of labor reform correct; pension reform too slow': poll (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon faces challenges after first year (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon highlights Japan detente as he marks first year in office (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon spends 1st year striving to divide world into friends, foes (Korea Times)
(END)
