Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 May 10, 2023

SEOUL, May. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 26/12 Sunny 10

Incheon 23/12 Cloudy 10

Suwon 25/10 Sunny 10

Cheongju 26/12 Sunny 20

Daejeon 25/10 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 26/09 Sunny 0

Gangneung 24/14 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 26/11 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 26/12 Cloudy 20

Jeju 22/15 Cloudy 20

Daegu 26/12 Sunny 20

Busan 22/14 Cloudy 20

