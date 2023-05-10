BLACKPINK's 'How You Like That' choreography video tops 1.4 bln views
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- The dance performance video for "How You Like That," a 2020 hit single by K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, has surpassed 1.4 billion views on YouTube, its entertainment agency said Wednesday.
The choreography video hit the milestone Tuesday, even surpassing 1.2 million views by the song's official music video on YouTube, YG Entertainment said.
It marks the quartet's fourth video with more than 1.4 billion views, along with music videos for "Ddu-du Ddu-du' (2 billion views), "Kill This Love" (1.7 billion views) and "Boombayah" (1.5 billion views).
