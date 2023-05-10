The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:08 May 10, 2023
SEOUL, May. 10 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.51 3.51
2-M 3.53 3.52
3-M 3.56 3.55
6-M 3.59 3.58
12-M 3.63 3.62
(END)
