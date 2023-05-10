Yoon posts social media message to mark 1st year in office
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol posted a video on his social media accounts Wednesday with a message that he will continue to work only for the people as he marks his first year in office.
"It was a year of running breathlessly to create a new country of the people," he wrote on his Instagram account. "I will continue to work with only the people in mind."
The accompanying video showed slides of key events during his first year, including his meetings with foreign leaders and attendance at ceremonies.
The same video, with a running time of 2 minutes and 42 seconds, was posted to his Facebook account.
