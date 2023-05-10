Grand Korea Leisure swings to profits in Q1

SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 21.6 billion won (US$16.3 million), turning from a loss of 10.8 billion won a year earlier.

Operating income for the January-March period was 27.2 billion, compared with a loss of 13.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 132.9 percent to 109.2 billion won.

