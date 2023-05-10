Grand Korea Leisure swings to profits in Q1
All News 11:15 May 10, 2023
SEOUL, May 10 (Yonhap) -- Grand Korea Leisure Co. on Wednesday reported its first-quarter net profit of 21.6 billion won (US$16.3 million), turning from a loss of 10.8 billion won a year earlier.
Operating income for the January-March period was 27.2 billion, compared with a loss of 13.2 billion won a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 132.9 percent to 109.2 billion won.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
N. Korea slams S. Korea-Japan summit as leading to 'military collusion'
-
Unification Minister urges efforts to persuade N. Korea to make 'right' decision
-
N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
-
(LEAD) N. Korea steps up criticism of S. Korea-U.S. deterrence plan
Most Saved
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
Husband leaps to death with baby after killing wife
-
Washington Declaration goes beyond 'nuclear-sharing': U.S. official
-
U.S. F-16 jet crashes into farmland near Osan Air Base
-
Japan PM expressed remorse over shared history of own accord: sources
-
Deadly Texas shooting spree victims include 3 Korean Americans: consulate
-
3 men, 1 woman found dead in car in apparent group suicide
-
N. Korean leader sends congratulatory message to Putin on Victory Day occasion
-
U.S. to extend wavier for S. Korean firms from chips export curbs on China: industry chief
-
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating at 37.5 pct ahead of 1st anniversary in office: Yonhap News survey